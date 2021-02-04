AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 2/3

No. 23/22 Kansas used a strong start to the second half to break open a tight contest, as the Jayhawks posted a 74-51 win over Kansas State in the 294th Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday night in front of a limited capacity crowd of 2,500 at Allen Fieldhouse.

With the win, Kansas (12-6, 6-4 Big 12) extended its home winning streak in the series to 15 games. The last Wildcat win the series came in a 59-55 victory on January 14, 2006.

WHAT’S NEXT

K-State begins a 2-game homestand against ranked opponents on Saturday afternoon, as the Wildcats welcome No. 13/11 Texas Tech (13-5, 5-4 Big 12) at 3 p.m., CT on Big 12 Now. It will be the second meeting after the Red Raiders posted an 82-71 win over the Wildcats at home on Jan. 5. Texas Tech will attempt to sweep the series for the second straight season and win back-to-back games in Manhattan for the first time since 2005 and 2007.

