AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 2/3

Pat StrathmanFebruary 4, 2021

No. 23/22 Kansas used a strong start to the second half to break open a tight contest, as the Jayhawks posted a 74-51 win over Kansas State in the 294th Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday night in front of a limited capacity crowd of 2,500 at Allen Fieldhouse.

With the win, Kansas (12-6, 6-4 Big 12) extended its home winning streak in the series to 15 games. The last Wildcat win the series came in a 59-55 victory on January 14, 2006.

WHAT’S NEXT
K-State begins a 2-game homestand against ranked opponents on Saturday afternoon, as the Wildcats welcome No. 13/11 Texas Tech (13-5, 5-4 Big 12) at 3 p.m., CT on Big 12 Now. It will be the second meeting after the Red Raiders posted an 82-71 win over the Wildcats at home on Jan. 5. Texas Tech will attempt to sweep the series for the second straight season and win back-to-back games in Manhattan for the first time since 2005 and 2007.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Shockers Too Much for Tulane

WICHITA, Kan. -- Tyson Etienne scored a team-high 22 points to help Wichita State fend off Tulane,...

February 4, 2021

