Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 25 °

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 2/24

Pat StrathmanFebruary 25, 2021

Senior Mike McGuirl scored 16 of his team-high 19 points in the second half, including a string of 3 consecutive 3-pointers with under 4 minutes to play, as Kansas State rallied to knock off No. 7/8 Oklahoma, 62-57, in front of a limited capacity crowd of 896 fans at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Playing his Senior Night in a usually-festive, but sparce Bramlage Coliseum due to fan restrictions in the COVID-19 era, McGuirl played arguably his most impactful game of the season when it mattered most, helping K-State (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) overcome a 6-point deficit with less 4 minutes to play.

WHAT’S NEXT

K-State plays its last road game of the season on Saturday with yet another Top 10 matchup, as the Wildcats travel to Morgantown, W.Va., to take on No. 10/13 West Virginia (16-6, 9-4 Big 12) at 3 p.m., CT on ESPN2.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Trumain Carroll Hired as K-State’s Director...

February 24, 2021 6:34 pm

McGuirl Sparks Senior Night Win over 7/8 Okla...

 7:12 am

K-State to Play Iowa State on Saturday, March...

February 23, 2021 5:52 pm

Late Run Helps K-State End Skid at TCU, 62-54

February 20, 2021 10:51 pm


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Governor Orders Audit of Fraudulent...

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is ordering an external audit of fraudulent claims paid out by the Kansa...

February 25, 2021 Comments

Kansas to Host UTEP March 4 in Men...

Sports News

February 25, 2021

Marcus Garrett Named Naismith Defen...

Sports News

February 25, 2021

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

February 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Governor Orders Audit of ...
February 25, 2021Comments
Woman Killed When Pipes S...
February 25, 2021Comments
22 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
February 24, 2021Comments
Central Senior is Merit S...
February 24, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices