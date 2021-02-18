AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 2/17

No. 23/24 Kansas broke open a tight defensive contest with a pivotal 14-3 run near the midway point of the second half, as Jayhawks captured the 295th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown with a 59-41 win in front of a limited capacity crowd of 1,248 fans at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night.

The win gave Kansas (16-7, 10-5 Big 12) a sweep of the regular-season series for the second consecutive season.

In a game where both teams struggled from long range, combining to make just 7 of 40 attempts from 3-point range, it was Kansas that used its defense to generate offense. The Jayhawks scored nearly half their points off turnovers, scoring 29 points off 18 miscues, while holding the Wildcats to just 11 points off their own 16 turnovers.

WHAT’S NEXT

K-State finishes the regular season with 2 of 3 games on the road, as the Wildcats head to Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday afternoon to take on TCU (11-8, 4-6 Big 12) at the Schollmaier Arena at 4 p.m., CT on Big 12 Now.

