Salina, KS

Now: 24 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 25 ° | Lo: 7 °

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 2/17

Pat StrathmanFebruary 18, 2021

No. 23/24 Kansas broke open a tight defensive contest with a pivotal 14-3 run near the midway point of the second half, as Jayhawks captured the 295th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown with a 59-41 win in front of a limited capacity crowd of 1,248 fans at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night.

The win gave Kansas (16-7, 10-5 Big 12) a sweep of the regular-season series for the second consecutive season.

In a game where both teams struggled from long range, combining to make just 7 of 40 attempts from 3-point range, it was Kansas that used its defense to generate offense. The Jayhawks scored nearly half their points off turnovers, scoring 29 points off 18 miscues, while holding the Wildcats to just 11 points off their own 16 turnovers.

WHAT’S NEXT
K-State finishes the regular season with 2 of 3 games on the road, as the Wildcats head to Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday afternoon to take on TCU (11-8, 4-6 Big 12) at the Schollmaier Arena at 4 p.m., CT on Big 12 Now.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Jayhawks Top Wildcats, 59-41, in Dillons Sunf...

February 17, 2021 11:50 pm

Wilson Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

February 15, 2021 3:51 pm

Wilson Leads KU to 64-50 Victory Over Iowa St...

February 13, 2021 11:48 pm

K-State’s Rally Falls Short at 23/22 Oklaho...

 11:46 pm


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Investigation Leads to Arrest of Su...

An investigation in to a suspect matching a theft description leads to the search and arrest of a Sa...

February 18, 2021 Comments

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

February 18, 2021

Off Duty Officer Killed in Crash

Kansas News

February 18, 2021

Public Transpiration Texting Servic...

Kansas News

February 18, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Investigation Leads to Ar...
February 18, 2021Comments
Off Duty Officer Killed i...
February 18, 2021Comments
Public Transpiration Text...
February 18, 2021Comments
Salina Airport Receives C...
February 18, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices