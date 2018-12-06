AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 12-5

Bill Snyder, architect of the greatest turnaround in the history of college football and arguably one of the best college football coaches of all time, announced his retirement Sunday as the head football coach at Kansas State.

The winningest coach in the history of K-State football with a 215-117-1 record, Snyder will transition to a special ambassador role for the University as stated in his current employment agreement.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone to share stories about Bill Snyder, discuss what's next for Kansas State, and recaps KSU's first loss on the basketball floor.

