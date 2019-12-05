AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 12/4

Entering the fourth quarter tied at 17, Kansas State erupted with ten consecutive points on a Jordon Brown rushing touchdown followed by a Blake Lynch field goal to clinch a 27-17 win over Iowa State on senior night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) led 14-0, but a pair of second quarter Iowa State scores sent the teams to the half tied at 14. The Wildcats used a powerful rushing attack and strong defense in the second half to earn its fifth Big 12 victory in 2019.

A strong first half performance on the offensive side of the ball propelled Kansas State to a 76-58 win over Florida A&M on Monday night, ending a two-game losing streak for the Wildcats.

Shaking off a tough two games in Florida last week, the Wildcats used strong first half performances from junior guard Mike McGuirl and senior forward Xavier Sneed to close the door on the Rattlers with a 39-25 margin heading into halftime. The Cats led by as many as 27 in the second half en route to their fifth victory of the year.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

You can catch Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.