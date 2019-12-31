AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 12/30

A clutch Cartier Diarra make from long range and a block by Makol Mawien in the closing seconds lifted K-State to a 69-67 win over Tulsa on Sunday evening. The win improved K-State to 7-5 on the season.

The Cats had to battle back following a rough start to the contest. K-State had four quick turnovers and missed nine of their first 10 field goal attempts, including their first six tries from deep to open the game. Tulsa took advantage and led by as many as 13 in the early stages.

Diarra had a huge day in the win with a game-high 25 points and six makes from long range. He added seven assists and five boards. Xavier Sneed added 18 points, six rebounds and four steals on the day.

K-State opens Big 12 play next weekend, as the Wildcats hit the road for Norman, Okla., to take on Oklahoma (8-3) on Saturday at noon at the Lloyd Noble Center. Pregame at 11 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

As for football, K-State challenges Navy in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Pregame at 12:30, kickoff at 2:45 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

