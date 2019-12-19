AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 12/18

A quick 7-0 run by Mississippi State out of the last media timeout provided the necessary push to lift the Bulldogs to a 67-61 win over Kansas State in the fourth annual Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center on Saturday afternoon.

K-State battles St. Louis inside Sprint Center. Tipoff is at 6 pm with pregame at 5 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced Wednesday the first part of his second signing class in Manhattan as 23 student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Wildcats in 2020.

The early signing period saw K-State ink 18 high school student-athletes and five community-college transfers. It is the second time in the last three years the Wildcats signed five transfer student-athletes.