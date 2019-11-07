Salina, KS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 11/6

Pat StrathmanNovember 7, 2019

No. 22/25 K-State ran over rival Kansas on both sides of the ball in a 38-10 win on Saturday afternoon.

Of K-State’s 471 yards of total offense, the Wildcats (6-2, 3-2) amassed 342 of them on the ground in their third straight win. K-State’s sweltering defense also limited Kansas, coming off consecutive 500-plus yard games, to a mere 241 in the 117th version of Sunflower Showdown. More than 100 of those yards came after K-State went up 38-3 early in the fourth quarter, too.

Up next for K-State: a road trip to Austin to face Texas. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 pm with pregame at 12:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

In basketball, Cartier Diarra led all scorers with a career-high 23 points and helped K-State shoot out of a halftime deficit in a hard-fought, season-opening victory over North Dakota State, 66-52, at Bramlage Coliseum Tuesday night.

K-State trailed by one at the break, 22-21, despite holding North Dakota State to 28 percent (7-of-25) from the field. The Wildcats made just one of 12 attempts (8.3 percent) from beyond the 3-point line in the game’s first 20 minutes, but caught fire in the second half, by draining 5-of-9 after the break.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

You can catch Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

