AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 11-28

Pat StrathmanNovember 29, 2018

The 102nd meeting between the Kansas State Wildcats and Iowa State Cyclones was the highest-scoring contest in the series history, but the Wildcats fell in the fourth quarter 42-38.

K-State (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) squandered a 17-point lead that they held with 12:27 in the fourth quarter, as Iowa State scored 21 points unanswered in the final period. The 17-point comeback tied for the largest fourth-quarter comeback in school history.

The K-State loss snaps a 10-game winning streak against the Cyclones, with the last Iowa State victory coming in 2007 in Ames.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone to chat about the 6-0 start in basketball, recapped the loss to Iowa State and gave his thoughts on Bill Snyder.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

