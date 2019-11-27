AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 11/26

K-State scored on four of its first five possessions of the second half, including three touchdowns, but it was the Wildcats’ last drive, a scoreless series, that sealed a 30-27 win at Texas Tech on Saturday night.

After a Texas Tech touchdown cut K-State’s lead to three, the Wildcats (7-4, 4-4) ate up the final 3:58 of the game to end a two-game losing skid and win their third road game this season.

Kansas State wraps up the regular season with a home contest against Iowa State. Kickoff is at 6 pm with pregame at 4 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Sophomore Xavier Johnson’s layup with 11 seconds gave Pittsburgh the lead for good, as the Panthers rallied past Kansas State, 63-59, to earn a spot in the championship game of the Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Fort Myers Tipoff on Monday night at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

With the loss, K-State (4-1) will play Bradley (4-2) in the tournament’s third-place game at 5 p.m., CT on Wednesday. The Braves lost to Northwestern, 78-51, in the second semifinal game. Pregame starts at 4 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

