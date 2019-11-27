Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 27 °

BREAKING NEWS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 11/26

Pat StrathmanNovember 27, 2019

K-State scored on four of its first five possessions of the second half, including three touchdowns, but it was the Wildcats’ last drive, a scoreless series, that sealed a 30-27 win at Texas Tech on Saturday night.

After a Texas Tech touchdown cut K-State’s lead to three, the Wildcats (7-4, 4-4) ate up the final 3:58 of the game to end a two-game losing skid and win their third road game this season.

Kansas State wraps up the regular season with a home contest against Iowa State. Kickoff is at 6 pm with pregame at 4 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Sophomore Xavier Johnson’s layup with 11 seconds gave Pittsburgh the lead for good, as the Panthers rallied past Kansas State, 63-59, to earn a spot in the championship game of the Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Fort Myers Tipoff on Monday night at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

With the loss, K-State (4-1) will play Bradley (4-2) in the tournament’s third-place game at 5 p.m., CT on Wednesday. The Braves lost to Northwestern, 78-51, in the second semifinal game. Pregame starts at 4 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

You can catch Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 11/26

November 27, 2019 11:12 am

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Presser 11/26

November 26, 2019 1:55 pm

Late Pittsburgh Rally Clips K-State, 63-59

November 25, 2019 11:30 pm

Youngblood Named Big 12 Special Teams Player ...

 5:02 pm


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Add a Dash of Safety to Holiday Kit...

Many holiday memories include time spent in the kitchen cooking or baking traditional foods.  Keep ...

November 27, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

November 27, 2019

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

November 27, 2019

Grass Fire Forces Evacuations in El...

Kansas News

November 27, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Add a Dash of Safety to H...
November 27, 2019Comments
Grass Fire Forces Evacuat...
November 27, 2019Comments
9mm Pistol Stolen
November 27, 2019Comments
Driver Killed in Late Nig...
November 27, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH