Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 28 °

BREAKING NEWS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 11/20

Pat StrathmanNovember 21, 2019

Kansas State moved to 4-0 on the season with a 62-51 victory over Arkansas – Pine Bluff on Tuesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum.

The opening 20 minutes featured runs by both teams. K-State took advantage of some early UAPB turnovers and used an early 11-0 run to briefly gain control in the contest. Xavier Sneed helped set the tone with a pair of makes from long range, and the Cats held the visitors scoreless for over six minutes.

K-State scored touchdowns on its opening drive of the first and second half but failed to put a game-winning series together on its final possession in a 24-20 loss to West Virginia on Saturday.

On its 8-yard line with 2:53 to play, K-State (6-4, 3-4) marched to WVU’s 30-yard line with less than 40 seconds left before Skylar Thompson, who recorded career highs in passing yards (299) and completions (24), was intercepted at the Mountaineer 3-yard line. It marked his second interception of the day, after coming into the game with one.

Up next for K-State football: Texas Tech on Saturday with pregame at 4 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

You can catch Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

K-State Pulls Away for 62-51 Win Over UAPB

November 19, 2019 11:07 pm

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Presser 11/19

 2:00 pm

Late Drive Comes Up Short in 24-20 Loss to We...

November 16, 2019 11:47 pm

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 11/13

November 14, 2019 9:04 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Balanced Effort Fuels KWU Men’...

HILLSBORO – Head Coach Anthony Monson was all smiles after his team's lopsided win over Tabor on W...

November 21, 2019 Comments

Huge 4th Not Enough for KWU WBB at ...

Sports News

November 21, 2019

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

November 21, 2019

No. 7 OKWU Too Much for Bethany Men

Sports News

November 21, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

20th Annual Dr. Temple Fo...
November 20, 2019Comments
3 Sent to Hospital in Inj...
November 20, 2019Comments
Stolen Van Found in North...
November 20, 2019Comments
Salina Man Arrested on Dr...
November 20, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH