AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 11/20

Kansas State moved to 4-0 on the season with a 62-51 victory over Arkansas – Pine Bluff on Tuesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum.

The opening 20 minutes featured runs by both teams. K-State took advantage of some early UAPB turnovers and used an early 11-0 run to briefly gain control in the contest. Xavier Sneed helped set the tone with a pair of makes from long range, and the Cats held the visitors scoreless for over six minutes.

K-State scored touchdowns on its opening drive of the first and second half but failed to put a game-winning series together on its final possession in a 24-20 loss to West Virginia on Saturday.

On its 8-yard line with 2:53 to play, K-State (6-4, 3-4) marched to WVU’s 30-yard line with less than 40 seconds left before Skylar Thompson, who recorded career highs in passing yards (299) and completions (24), was intercepted at the Mountaineer 3-yard line. It marked his second interception of the day, after coming into the game with one.

Up next for K-State football: Texas Tech on Saturday with pregame at 4 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

