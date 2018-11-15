AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 11-14

The Kansas State Wildcats used a late fourth quarter game-winning touchdown drive and a crucial defensive stop in the final minute to record their 10th consecutive victory in the Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown, defeating Kansas 21-17.

Junior quarterback Alex Delton’s 21-yard scamper gave K-State the lead with 2:46 to play before sophomore defensive end Bronson Massie recovered a fumble by Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender with 20 seconds remaining to clinch head coach Bill Snyder’s 23rd win over the Jayhawks in the last 27 meetings.

Senior guard Barry Brown, Jr., scored a game-high 25 points, including 15 in the second half, while fellow senior Dean Wade collected his sixth career double-double with a career-best 16 rebounds, as No. 12/11 Kansas State survived a test from a pesky Denver squad, 64-56, on Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone to chat about the 2-0 start in basketball, recapped the win over Kansas and previewed Senior Day as Kansas State welcomes Texas Tech. Coverage on Saturday begins at 10:30 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

