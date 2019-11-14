AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 11/13

No. 16 K-State rallied from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to tie the game, but Texas clinched a 27-24 win against the Wildcats with a field goal as time expired on Saturday at Texas Memorial Stadium.

Joshua Youngblood injected K-State (6-3, 3-3) with new life early in the fourth quarter, as the true freshman receiver broke off a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. It ended Texas’ run of 24 unanswered points and cut the Wildcat deficit to three, 24-21.

K-State’s defense followed suit by forcing a three-and-out, which led to a 45-yard field goal from Blake Lynch to even the game.

Texas answered with the game-winning drive, keyed by a conversion on third-and-14. The Longhorns, who went 67 yards in 13 plays to eat up the final 6:45 of the game, drug the clock down to three seconds before Cameron Dicker notched the game-winner from 26 yards out to end K-State’s three-game winning streak.

