AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 10/9

Pat StrathmanOctober 10, 2019

K-State’s searching for consistency. The Wildcats could not find much of it in a 31-12 loss to Baylor on Saturday in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State (3-2, 0-2) forced Baylor (5-0, 2-0) into five three-and-outs and six punts, including three straight of the latter to open the game. The Bears, however, collected 295 yards (69 percent) of their 426 yards of total offense on their four touchdown drives.

Up next for K-State: bye week.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

You can catch Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

