Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 40 °

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 10-31

Pat StrathmanNovember 1, 2018

The No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners totaled a season-high 702 total yards of offense and six touchdowns, as the Sooners overwhelmed Kansas State, 51-14.

Oklahoma was led by redshirt quarterback Kyler Murray, who completed 19-of-24 passing for 352 yards and three touchdowns, while redshirt freshman running back Kennedy Brooks rushed for two touchdowns and sophomore wide receiver CeeDee Lamb hauled in two touchdowns receptions.

K-State collected 245 yards of total offense, scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns against the Sooners.

Sophomore quarterback Skylar Thompson led the Wildcats in yards, rushing for 54 yards on seven attempts and a touchdown and completing 13-of-21 passing for 108 yards.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone to chat about the upcoming basketball season, recapped the loss to Oklahoma and previewed the road showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs. Coverage on Saturday begins at 10:30 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Bill Snyder Weekly Press Conference 10...

October 30, 2018 4:13 pm

Kansas edges TCU, 27-26

October 27, 2018 10:45 pm

K-State Falls at No. 8/8 Oklahoma

 10:37 pm

K-State Ranks No. 11 in Preseason USA TODAY C...

October 25, 2018 3:40 pm

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Dodge Ram Stolen

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck on Halloween. Captain Paul Forrester ...

November 1, 2018 Comments

Imagining a New Future

Top News

November 1, 2018

Dust Ventilation Fire at Crestwood

Kansas News

November 1, 2018

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

November 1, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Dodge Ram Stolen
November 1, 2018Comments
Dust Ventilation Fire at ...
November 1, 2018Comments
Students Riot at Crisis C...
October 31, 2018Comments
Three Inducted into Salin...
October 31, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH