AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 10-24

Pat StrathmanOctober 25, 2018

For the 17th time in school history, the Kansas State men’s basketball team earned a ranking in The Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll, placing 12th with 922 points.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone to chat about the upcoming basketball season and previewed the road showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners. Coverage on Saturday begins at 10:30 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

