Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 51 °

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 10-17

Pat StrathmanOctober 18, 2018

Junior running back Alex Barnes found the end zone on four occasions, while the defense held Oklahoma State to the fewest points in the series since 2002, as Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State 31-12 in front of a Homecoming crowd of 50,245 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday.

Kansas State (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) has defeated Oklahoma State nine times in their last 11 tries, including consecutive wins over the Cowboys for the first time since the end of a nine-game winning streak in 2002. The Wildcats also have five victories in their last seven Homecoming appearances.

The Wildcats were led by Barnes, who rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns, behind a career-high 34 attempts. Barnes’ effort moved him into the top-10 in K-State history in rushing yards, while also surpassing the 2,000-yard plateau with 2,049 yards in his career. In addition, Barnes has rushed for 175 or more yards in two consecutive games, the most over a two-game span since Darren Sproles rushed for 273 against Missouri and 235 yards against Oklahoma in 2003.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone to break down the win over Oklahoma State and chatted about K-State basketball.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

K-State’s Wade Headlines Preseason All-...

October 17, 2018 4:02 pm

AUDIO: Bill Snyder Weekly Press Conference 10...

October 16, 2018 3:53 pm

K-State’s Barnes, Shelley Named Big 12 Play...

October 15, 2018 2:57 pm

Barnes’ 4 Touchdowns Energizes K-State Over...

October 13, 2018 5:40 pm

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Man Dies in House Fire

A fire that broke out in a home in north Salina claimed the live of the lone resident inside. Pol...

October 18, 2018 Comments

Saline County Sheriff truck

UPDATE: Woman Loses Arm in Work Acc...

Top News

October 18, 2018

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

October 18, 2018

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

October 18, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Home Ransacked
October 17, 2018Comments
Salina Police
Stolen Compact Car Found
October 17, 2018Comments
Input Invited for Salina ...
October 17, 2018Comments
Grave Marker Damaged
October 17, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH