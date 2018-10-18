AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 10-17

Junior running back Alex Barnes found the end zone on four occasions, while the defense held Oklahoma State to the fewest points in the series since 2002, as Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State 31-12 in front of a Homecoming crowd of 50,245 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday.

Kansas State (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) has defeated Oklahoma State nine times in their last 11 tries, including consecutive wins over the Cowboys for the first time since the end of a nine-game winning streak in 2002. The Wildcats also have five victories in their last seven Homecoming appearances.

The Wildcats were led by Barnes, who rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns, behind a career-high 34 attempts. Barnes’ effort moved him into the top-10 in K-State history in rushing yards, while also surpassing the 2,000-yard plateau with 2,049 yards in his career. In addition, Barnes has rushed for 175 or more yards in two consecutive games, the most over a two-game span since Darren Sproles rushed for 273 against Missouri and 235 yards against Oklahoma in 2003.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone to break down the win over Oklahoma State and chatted about K-State basketball.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.