AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 10-10

Pat StrathmanOctober 11, 2018

Connor Martin’s 29-yard field goal with 8 seconds left helped lift Baylor to a 37-34 victory at McLane Stadium on Saturday, spoiling a career-day by Kansas State junior running back Alex Barnes, who rushed for 250 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns.

Barnes became just the fifth Wildcat running back to rush for 250 yards in a game and the first since Daniel Thomas had 269 yards against North Texas on November 27, 2010. It was the most rushing yards by a Wildcat in a conference game since Darren Sproles totaled 273 against Missouri on November 22, 2003. Overall, it was the fifth-most rushing yards by a back in school history behind Sproles (292 vs. Louisiana in 2004 and 273 vs. Missouri in 2003), Thomas (269 vs. North Texas in 2010) and Mike Lawrence (252 vs. Iowa State in 1996).

K-State (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) registered a season-high 468 yards on offense, including 319 rushing yards, which was the most rushing yards since the Wildcats tallied 344 yards against UCLA in the 2017 Cactus Bowl.

K-State looks to bounce back this weekend with homecoming match against Oklahoma State. Kickoff is at 11 am with coverage beginning at 9 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone to break down the loss to Baylor and preview the contest with Oklahoma State.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

