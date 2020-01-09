AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 1/8

Kevin Samuel’s basket with two seconds remaining lifted TCU to a 59-57 win over K-State on Tuesday evening.

David Sloan tied the game at 57-57 with a three pointer with 13 seconds remaining. The Cats forced a miss by RJ Nembhard, but Samuel was there to tip in the miss for the Horned Frogs (11-3, 2-0 Big 12). A desperation shot from Sloan was missed at the buzzer, as TCU held on for the win.

Xavier Sneed led all scorers with 19 points. Makol Mawien was the only other player in double figures for K-State (7-7, 0-2 Big 12) with 10 points on the night.

K-State returns to action on Saturday night when the Wildcats travel to Austin, Texas to take on Texas (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) at 7 p.m., CT at the Erwin Center. Pregame at 6 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

