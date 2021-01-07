AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 1/6

K-State rallied in the second half, but solid free throw shooting helped Texas Tech to an 82-71 win on Tuesday night in Lubbock. The hosts improved to 9-3 (2-2 Big 12). K-State dropped to 5-7 (1-3 Big 12).

The teams traded runs in the opening half, as each team led by as many as seven. Texas Tech took a 36-31 lead to the break behind 11 first half points by Marcus Santos-Silva. The Cats countered with five makes from long range and 15 first half points by Nijel Pack . The freshman knocked down six of his seven shots in the opening 20 minutes.

Texas Tech pushed their lead to double digits in the opening minutes of the second half and led by as many as 17 with just under 12 minutes remaining. The Cats would get no closer than seven the rest of the way, as Texas Tech went 22-for-27 at the foul line in the second half to secure the win.

K-State returns home to host Oklahoma State on Saturday at 5 P.M.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

