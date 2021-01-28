Salina, KS

Now: 23 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 26 °

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 1/27

Pat StrathmanJanuary 28, 2021

No. 2/2 Baylor once again demonstrated why they are one of the most complete teams in the country, as the Bears led from start to finish in posting a 107-59 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night in front of a limited capacity crowd of 2,350 fans at Ferrell Center.

Baylor (15-0, 8-0 Big 12), which is off to its second-best start in school history, connected on 57.7 percent (41-of-71) from the field, including 60.7 percent (17-of-28) from 3-point range, while it held K-State to just 34.6 percent (18-of-52) shooting, including 23.8 percent (5-of-21) from long range. The Bears forced 21 turnovers, including 14 steals, scoring 34 points off those miscues.

WHAT’S NEXT

K-State wraps up the month of January on Saturday, as the Wildcats play host to former Big 12 foe Texas A&M (7-7, 2-6 SEC) in the eighth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge at 11 a.m., CT on ESPNU. K-State is 3-4 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which includes a 65-53 loss at Texas A&M in 2019. This will be the first home game in the Challenge series since 2018, as the Wildcats are 3-0 as the home team (2013, 2016, 2018).

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Turnovers Plague K-State in Loss to 14/15 Wes...

January 23, 2021 4:05 pm

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 1/20

January 21, 2021 8:00 am

Turnovers Costly in 76-50 Loss at Oklahoma

January 19, 2021 8:00 pm

K-State’s Vaughn Named Freshman All-America...

January 18, 2021 9:50 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

No. 2/2 Baylor once again demonstrated why they are one of the most complete teams in the country, a...

January 28, 2021 Comments

1 Vision Hiring Boosts KSU Poly

Kansas News

January 27, 2021

Job Openings Illuminate Salina Hous...

Top News

January 27, 2021

Student Housing is Hot Issue

Top News

January 27, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

1 Vision Hiring Boosts KS...
January 27, 2021Comments
4 New Deaths, 67 New COVI...
January 27, 2021Comments
Fire Destroys Work Shop
January 27, 2021Comments
Mann Selected to Serve On...
January 27, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices