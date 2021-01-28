AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 1/27

No. 2/2 Baylor once again demonstrated why they are one of the most complete teams in the country, as the Bears led from start to finish in posting a 107-59 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night in front of a limited capacity crowd of 2,350 fans at Ferrell Center.

Baylor (15-0, 8-0 Big 12), which is off to its second-best start in school history, connected on 57.7 percent (41-of-71) from the field, including 60.7 percent (17-of-28) from 3-point range, while it held K-State to just 34.6 percent (18-of-52) shooting, including 23.8 percent (5-of-21) from long range. The Bears forced 21 turnovers, including 14 steals, scoring 34 points off those miscues.

WHAT’S NEXT

K-State wraps up the month of January on Saturday, as the Wildcats play host to former Big 12 foe Texas A&M (7-7, 2-6 SEC) in the eighth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge at 11 a.m., CT on ESPNU. K-State is 3-4 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which includes a 65-53 loss at Texas A&M in 2019. This will be the first home game in the Challenge series since 2018, as the Wildcats are 3-0 as the home team (2013, 2016, 2018).

