AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 1/20

Oklahoma forced 20 turnovers and used multiple big runs to secure a 76-50 win over K-State on Tuesday evening. The Sooners moved to 8-4 (4-3 Big 12) with the victory. K-State slipped to 5-10 (1-6 Big 12).

The teams traded runs in the first half. The Sooners led by seven in the early stages of the game, but K-State answered and held Oklahoma scoreless for five minutes to take a lead of their own. A dunk by Davion Bradford gave K-State a five point advantage (22-17) with six minutes remaining.

The hosts closed the half with a 15-2 run, however, to take a 32-24 advantage to the break. Alondes Williams closed the half with a transition dunk to finish off the OU run, and the momentum carried with the Sooners to the second half.

Oklahoma pushed their lead to 40-26 with a quick 8-0 burst in the opening minutes of the second half. The Sooners took control from there and continued to build their lead down the stretch. The Sooners handed out 19 assists on the night and took care of business defensively with seven blocked shots and 13 steals. OU finished with 20 points off of Wildcat turnovers and 23 points in transition in the win.

The Cats return home to host West Virginia on Saturday at 3 P.M.