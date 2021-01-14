Salina, KS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 1/13

Pat StrathmanJanuary 14, 2021

Oklahoma State rode the momentum of an 8-0 run to end the first half with a near flawless second-half shooting performance, as the Cowboys earned a 70-54 win over a short-handed Kansas State on Saturday night in front of a limited capacity crowd of 965 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

Oklahoma State (8-3, 2-3 Big 12) connected on 56.3 percent (27-of-48) from the field, including 75 percent (15-of-20) in the second half, as the Cowboys ran their winning streak to 3 in a row over the Wildcats. OSU’s second-half field goal percentage tied for the seventh-highest by an opponent in school history.

Kansas State’s game Wednesday was Iowa State was postponed.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

