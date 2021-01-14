AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 1/13

Oklahoma State rode the momentum of an 8-0 run to end the first half with a near flawless second-half shooting performance, as the Cowboys earned a 70-54 win over a short-handed Kansas State on Saturday night in front of a limited capacity crowd of 965 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

Oklahoma State (8-3, 2-3 Big 12) connected on 56.3 percent (27-of-48) from the field, including 75 percent (15-of-20) in the second half, as the Cowboys ran their winning streak to 3 in a row over the Wildcats. OSU’s second-half field goal percentage tied for the seventh-highest by an opponent in school history.

Kansas State’s game Wednesday was Iowa State was postponed.

