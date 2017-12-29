AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 12/28

For the first time in Kansas City history, the Chiefs are back-to-back AFC West champions.

Quarterback Alex Smith threw for 304 yards and a touchdown, kicker Harrison Butker connected on five field goals and the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 29-13, securing a spot in the NFL postseason.

Helping Smith accumulate 304 passing yards on 25 completions was wide out Tyreek Hill, who pulled in six grabs for 109 yards. KC’s defense allowed 286 yards by quarterback Jay Cutler, but forced two fumbles and held Miami to 0-for-8 on third downs.

Kansas City improved to 9-6 and turns to the rivalry showdown this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

