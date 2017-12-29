Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 9 °

AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 12/28

Pat StrathmanDecember 29, 2017

For the first time in Kansas City history, the Chiefs are back-to-back AFC West champions.

Quarterback Alex Smith threw for 304 yards and a touchdown, kicker Harrison Butker connected on five field goals and the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 29-13, securing a spot in the NFL postseason.

Helping Smith accumulate 304 passing yards on 25 completions was wide out Tyreek Hill, who pulled in six grabs for 109 yards. KC’s defense allowed 286 yards by quarterback Jay Cutler, but forced two fumbles and held Miami to 0-for-8 on third downs.

Kansas City improved to 9-6 and turns to the rivalry showdown this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Every week, the voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hops on “In The Zone”. Catch the weekly interview at 5:40 pm on Thursdays on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The chats are presented by American Ag Credit.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Chiefs Down Dolphins to Win Back-to-back AFC ...

December 24, 2017 7:47 pm

Chiefs Handle Chargers to Seize Control of AF...

December 17, 2017 12:05 am

AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 12/14

December 15, 2017 3:54 pm

AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 11/30

December 1, 2017 6:12 am

Latest Stories

Top News

Dangerous Windchills for Holiday We...

Arctic air is helping to ring in the new year across Kansas. An arctic front is hitting the area ...

December 29, 2017 Comments

Prank Blamed For Wichita Man’...

Top News

December 29, 2017

Salina Crime Stoppers 12-29-17

Kansas News

December 29, 2017

’71 Strat Stolen

Kansas News

December 29, 2017

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Crime Stoppers 12-...
December 29, 2017Comments
’71 Strat Stolen
December 29, 2017Comments
Batteries worth $4K Stole...
December 29, 2017Comments
Ring in the New Year Resp...
December 29, 2017Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2017