Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 45 °

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 9-27

Pat StrathmanSeptember 28, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0 after a 38-27 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led KC to scores in five consecutive drives. Mahomes had three TD passes, bringing his total to 13, the most through the first three weeks of a season in NFL history.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the monster win and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the Denver Broncos.

Catch Mitch every Wednesday on In The Zone on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Chiefs Defeat 49ers, 38-27, in Home-Opener

September 23, 2018 8:50 pm

Broncos Fall to Ravens 27-14

 8:47 pm

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 9-20

September 21, 2018 8:31 am

Patrick Mahomes Earns AFC Offensive Player of...

September 19, 2018 3:00 pm

Latest Stories

Kansas News

DUI Crash and Arrest

A Salina man is facing DUI and theft charges after allegedly stealing a truck he jumped into - and t...

September 28, 2018 Comments

Police Looking for Help, Seeking Su...

Top News

September 28, 2018

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

September 28, 2018

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

September 28, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

DUI Crash and Arrest
September 28, 2018Comments
Child Abuse Charge
September 28, 2018Comments
Trump Coming to Rally In ...
September 27, 2018Comments
Hundreds of Students at B...
September 27, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH