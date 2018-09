The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 after a 42-37 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes tied a franchise record with six touchdown passes.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the monster win and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

