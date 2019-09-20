AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 9/19

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Oakland Raiders, 28-10, at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday afternoon to move to 2-0 on the young campaign.

Oakland jumped out to a 10-point lead before Kansas City exploded for 28 points in the second quarter alone, as Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 278 yards and four touchdowns to establish a commanding advantage in the blink of an eye, and they never looked back.

Fourth-year wide out Demarcus Robinson caught two of those scores, hauling in a 44-yard grab to kick off the scoring and a 39-yard catch in the closing seconds of the first half. Rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman also found the end zone during the quarter with a 42-yard touchdown – the first of his professional career – before tight end Travis Kelce brought in a 27-yard score.

Mahomes’ 278 passing yards during the scoring-barrage were the most in a single quarter since 2008 and his four scoring strikes were the most in franchise history. The performance also marked Mahomes’ seventh-straight road game with at least three touchdown passes, setting an NFL record.

The 23-year-old Mahomes went on to complete 30-of-44 passes for 443 yards and four touchdowns in the game, recording the second-most passing yards of his young career.

Robinson ended his day with a career-high six catches for 172 yards and two scores while Kelce also put together a strong game, catching seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone” to break down the season opener. You can catch Mitch every Thursday at 5:40 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.