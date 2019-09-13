AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 9/12

he Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, 40-26, to kick off the regular season.

The Chiefs jumped out to a an early 10-point lead within the first nine minutes of the game, and despite an admirable performance by Jaguars’ backup quarterback Gardner Minshew in the stead of Nick Foles – who suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter – Kansas City never relinquished its advantage.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 25-of-33 passes for 378 yards and three scores in the game, finding wide receiver Sammy Watkins for a pair of long touchdowns in the first half. Watkins first score – which took place on the Chiefs’ third play from scrimmage – went for 68 yards before his second touchdown grab covered 49 yards down the sideline.

It was all part of a career-game for Watkins, who tallied 198 receiving yards and three scores on the afternoon. Watkins did the bulk of that damage in the first half, racking up 178 yards through the air while becoming just the fifth player to amass 175+ receiving yards in the first 30 minutes of a game since 2010.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone” to break down the season opener. You can catch Mitch every Thursday at 5:40 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.