AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 12-5

Pat StrathmanDecember 6, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs held off a late rally to defeat the Oakland Raiders, 40-33, at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday afternoon for their 10th victory of the year.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdowns and the defense recovered three fumbles as Kansas City improved to 20-2 against the AFC West since 2015.

Tight end Travis Kelce hauled in two of Mahomes’ four scoring strikes on the afternoon, notching his third multi-touchdown game of the year and establishing a career-high with nine scores on the season. Kelce caught 12 passes for 168 yards in the contest – both career-highs – surpassing the 1,000-yard receiving mark for a third-straight year.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the win over Oakland and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Catch Mitch every Wednesday on In The Zone on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

