AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 12/5

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Oakland Raiders, 40-9, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon behind dominant performances in all three phases throughout the contest.

The victory – which marked the Chiefs’ 25th in their last 28 divisional contests – maintained Kansas City’s grasp on first place in the AFC West and secured the tiebreaker over Oakland with a perfect record over their classic rival on the year.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 15-of-29 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in the game, finding tailback Darrel Williams for a 3-yard touchdown on Kansas City’s opening possession.

The Chiefs return to action next Sunday as they travel to New England to take on the Patriots.

