AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 12/5

Pat StrathmanDecember 6, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Oakland Raiders, 40-9, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon behind dominant performances in all three phases throughout the contest.

The victory – which marked the Chiefs’ 25th in their last 28 divisional contests – maintained Kansas City’s grasp on first place in the AFC West and secured the tiebreaker over Oakland with a perfect record over their classic rival on the year.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 15-of-29 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in the game, finding tailback Darrel Williams for a 3-yard touchdown on Kansas City’s opening possession.

The Chiefs return to action next Sunday as they travel to New England to take on the Patriots.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone” to recap his bye week and preview the upcoming showdown with the Oakland Raiders.

You can catch Mitch every Thursday at 5:40 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

Swedes Split with Spires

Bethany's women's basketball team entered Thursday night's game in Lindsborg on a two-game skid and ...

December 6, 2019

Central Kansas Outdoors – 12/7

December 6, 2019

Injury Crash, DUI Arrest

December 6, 2019

Suspect in Custody Following Chase ...

December 6, 2019


