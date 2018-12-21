Salina, KS

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 12-20

Pat StrathmanDecember 21, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 29-28, at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night as the Chargers took the lead in the closing seconds of the game.

Los Angeles’ quarterback Philip Rivers found wide receiver Mike Williams for a one-yard touchdown with just four seconds remaining in the contest, pulling the Chargers within a point. The Chargers then chose to go for two points and the win following the score – a decision that paid off when Rivers again found Williams for the successful conversion.

It marked the Chargers first lead of the game and dealt Kansas City its first home loss of the season.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 24-of-34 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the game, firing a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the loss to Los Angeles and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

Catch Mitch every Wednesday on In The Zone on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 29-28, at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday nig...

