AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 12/19

Pat StrathmanDecember 20, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 23-3, in a snowy matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon behind a strong showing by the defense and a two-touchdown performance by wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill hauled in a 41-yard score from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Kansas City’s first drive, providing the Chiefs with an early lead, before returning to the end zone midway through the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown grab.

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the postseason for a fifth-straight year next month behind one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, and once again, the annual Pro Bowl roster reflects just that.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone” to recap his bye week and preview the upcoming showdown with the Chicago Bears.

You can catch Mitch every Thursday at 5:40 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

