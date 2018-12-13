Salina, KS

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 12-12

Pat StrathmanDecember 13, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 27-24, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, pulling ahead in overtime for their 11th victory of the year.

Kicker Harrison Butker’s 35-yard field goal was ultimately the difference, sailing through the uprights with 4:42 left in overtime to push Kansas City in front and – as the Chiefs’ defense held Baltimore out of the end zone on their final possession – secured a playoff berth for a fourth-consecutive season.

The game required an additional period following a wild final few minutes of regulation in which Kansas City converted multiple fourth downs to tie the game with just under a minute left.

Mahomes completed 33-of-53 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns in the game, finding Hill a team-leading eight times for 139 yards and tight end Travis Kelce seven times for 77 yards and a score.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the win over Baltimore and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Catch Mitch every Wednesday on In The Zone on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved.

