AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 12-12

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 27-24, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, pulling ahead in overtime for their 11th victory of the year.

Kicker Harrison Butker’s 35-yard field goal was ultimately the difference, sailing through the uprights with 4:42 left in overtime to push Kansas City in front and – as the Chiefs’ defense held Baltimore out of the end zone on their final possession – secured a playoff berth for a fourth-consecutive season.

The game required an additional period following a wild final few minutes of regulation in which Kansas City converted multiple fourth downs to tie the game with just under a minute left.

Mahomes completed 33-of-53 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns in the game, finding Hill a team-leading eight times for 139 yards and tight end Travis Kelce seven times for 77 yards and a score.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the win over Baltimore and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers.

