AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 11-7

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns, 37-21, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon to move to 8-1 on the season.

The Chiefs found the end zone on five of their first six possessions, surpassing 30 points for the eighth time in nine games in 2018.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 23-of-32 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon, amassing at least 300 yards through the air for an eighth-consecutive game.

The streak is the longest in the NFL since 2014 and just one game shy of matching Drew Brees for the most such games in NFL history.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the victory and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.

Catch Mitch every Wednesday on In The Zone on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.