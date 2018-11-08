Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Light Snow

Hi: 31 ° | Lo: 25 °

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 11-7

Pat StrathmanNovember 8, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns, 37-21, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon to move to 8-1 on the season.

The Chiefs found the end zone on five of their first six possessions, surpassing 30 points for the eighth time in nine games in 2018.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 23-of-32 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon, amassing at least 300 yards through the air for an eighth-consecutive game.

The streak is the longest in the NFL since 2014 and just one game shy of matching Drew Brees for the most such games in NFL history.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the victory and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.

Catch Mitch every Wednesday on In The Zone on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Chiefs Clobber Browns, 37-21, in Cleveland

November 4, 2018 10:07 pm

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10-31

November 1, 2018 9:05 am

Chiefs Defeat Broncos, 30-23

October 28, 2018 9:31 pm

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10-24

October 25, 2018 10:44 am

Latest Stories

Top News

Shark Tank Host a Big Hit at FHSU

People gathered in the lobby of Sheridan Hall at Fort Hays State University long before the start of...

November 8, 2018 Comments

Dickinson County Woman Sentenced Fo...

Top News

November 8, 2018

Blueprint for Pizza

Kansas News

November 8, 2018

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

November 8, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Blueprint for Pizza
November 8, 2018Comments
Kobach Mentioned for Atto...
November 8, 2018Comments
Kelly Meets with Colyer
November 8, 2018Comments
Woman Killed in Crash Nea...
November 8, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH