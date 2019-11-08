Salina, KS

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 11/7

Pat StrathmanNovember 8, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 26-23, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon as Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning, 44-yard field goal as time expired.

Tied at 23 points apiece, Chiefs’ quarterback Matt Moore led Kansas City on a five-play, 19-yard drive in the game’s closing seconds to set up Butker’s field goal, which ended a wild, back-and-forth game that included multiple lead changes as Kansas City moved to 6-3 on the year.

Moore finished the game with 275 passing yards and a touchdown, leading the Chiefs to his first victory as a starting quarterback on the campaign.

The Chiefs head to Nashville Sunday to take on the Tennessee Titans.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone” to break down the most recent game. You can catch Mitch every Thursday at 5:40 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

 

