AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 11/7

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 26-23, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon as Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning, 44-yard field goal as time expired.

Tied at 23 points apiece, Chiefs’ quarterback Matt Moore led Kansas City on a five-play, 19-yard drive in the game’s closing seconds to set up Butker’s field goal, which ended a wild, back-and-forth game that included multiple lead changes as Kansas City moved to 6-3 on the year.

Moore finished the game with 275 passing yards and a touchdown, leading the Chiefs to his first victory as a starting quarterback on the campaign.

The Chiefs head to Nashville Sunday to take on the Tennessee Titans.

