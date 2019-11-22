AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 11/21

The Kansas City Chiefs held on to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-17, in a thriller at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday night.

Leading by seven points with just 24 seconds left, Chiefs’ safety Daniel Sorensen picked off Chargers’ quarterback Philip Rivers in the end zone to seal the victory for Kansas City. The play – Rivers’ fourth interception of the night – capped off an impressive showing by the defense to defend Kansas City’s lead late, helping the Chiefs move to 7-4 on the year.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 19-of-32 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown in the contest, finding tight end Travis Kelce seven times for 92 yards.

The victory marked Kansas City’s 24th victory in their last 27 games against the AFC West, the most of any team against their own division.

The Chiefs will have next weekend off before returning to Arrowhead Stadium on December 1 to take on the Oakland Raiders.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone” to break down the most recent game. You can catch Mitch every Thursday at 5:40 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.