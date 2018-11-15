AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 11-14

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 26-14, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to move to 9-1 on the season.

The Chiefs found the end zone just 56 seconds into the game when quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a 37-yard scoring strike, and with the exception of a brief tie early in the first quarter, Kansas City held on to the lead the rest of the way.

Mahomes completed 21-of-28 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, eclipsing Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the most passing touchdowns in a single season in franchise history with a 14-yard strike to Hill midway through the second quarter.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the victory and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

