AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 11-14

Pat StrathmanNovember 15, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 26-14, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to move to 9-1 on the season.

The Chiefs found the end zone just 56 seconds into the game when quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a 37-yard scoring strike, and with the exception of a brief tie early in the first quarter, Kansas City held on to the lead the rest of the way.

Mahomes completed 21-of-28 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, eclipsing Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the most passing touchdowns in a single season in franchise history with a 14-yard strike to Hill midway through the second quarter.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the victory and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

Catch Mitch every Wednesday on In The Zone on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved.

