AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 11/14

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Tennessee Titans, 35-32, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday afternoon following a Titans’ rally in the final seconds of regulation.

Trailing by five with less than 30 seconds remaining, Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill found wide receiver Adam Humphries for a 23-yard touchdown to push Tennessee ahead. The Chiefs moved into field goal range on their following possession, but the 52-yard attempt was blocked as time expired.

The loss spoiled a strong outing by quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his return to action, as the reigning league MVP completed 36-of-50 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns in his first start since Week 7.

The Chiefs return to action next week with a trip to Mexico City to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

