AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 11/14

Pat StrathmanNovember 15, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Tennessee Titans, 35-32, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday afternoon following a Titans’ rally in the final seconds of regulation.

Trailing by five with less than 30 seconds remaining, Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill found wide receiver Adam Humphries for a 23-yard touchdown to push Tennessee ahead. The Chiefs moved into field goal range on their following possession, but the 52-yard attempt was blocked as time expired.

The loss spoiled a strong outing by quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his return to action, as the reigning league MVP completed 36-of-50 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns in his first start since Week 7.

The Chiefs return to action next week with a trip to Mexico City to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone” to break down the most recent game. You can catch Mitch every Thursday at 5:40 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Thieves Target Area Farms

November 15, 2019

Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Ef...

November 15, 2019

Toys to Take Over Expo Buildings

November 15, 2019


