AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10-31

Pat StrathmanNovember 1, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 30-23, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to move to 7-1 on the season.

It marked Kansas City’s seventh-consecutive win over Denver and the Chiefs’ 19th win in their last 20 games against the AFC West.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 24-of-34 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns in the contest, throwing for at least 300 yards for a seventh-straight game and becoming the first player to throw at least four touchdowns in three straight games since Peyton Manning in 2004.

The 23-year-old Mahomes now has 26 touchdowns on the season, trailing only Tom Brady (30 in 2007) and Manning (29 in 2013) for the most through eight games in NFL history.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the victory and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the Cleveland Browns.

Catch Mitch every Wednesday on In The Zone on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

