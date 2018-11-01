AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10-31

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 30-23, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to move to 7-1 on the season.

It marked Kansas City’s seventh-consecutive win over Denver and the Chiefs’ 19th win in their last 20 games against the AFC West.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 24-of-34 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns in the contest, throwing for at least 300 yards for a seventh-straight game and becoming the first player to throw at least four touchdowns in three straight games since Peyton Manning in 2004.

The 23-year-old Mahomes now has 26 touchdowns on the season, trailing only Tom Brady (30 in 2007) and Manning (29 in 2013) for the most through eight games in NFL history.

