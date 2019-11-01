Salina, KS

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10/31

Pat StrathmanNovember 1, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-24, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night as the Packers outlasted the Chiefs despite multiple Kansas City rallies.

Leading by a touchdown and facing a third-and-five with two minutes remaining, Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers found tailback Aaron Jones for a gain of eight to move the chains. The play essentially sealed the victory for the Packers, and while the Chiefs fought hard throughout, Kansas City was ultimately dealt their third loss of the season.

The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone” to break down the most recent game. You can catch Mitch every Thursday at 5:40 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

