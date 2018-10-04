Salina, KS

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10-3

Pat StrathmanOctober 4, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 27-23, at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in thrilling fashion on Monday night.

Trailing by 10 with just over six minutes remaining in the game, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes authored two touchdown drives to put Kansas City (4-0) in front with just over a minute left in regulation.

The latter score – a 4-yard touchdown run by tailback Kareem Hunt – gave the Chiefs their first lead since midway through the second quarter and ultimately secured Kansas City its sixth-consecutive win over Denver (2-2) dating back to 2015.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the monster win and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Catch Mitch every Wednesday on In The Zone on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

