AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10-24

Pat StrathmanOctober 25, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 45-10, in convincing fashion at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night to move to 6-1 on the season.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 28-of-39 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns in the contest, leading Kansas City on scoring drives on six of their first eight possessions.

It marked Mahomes’ sixth-straight game with at least 300 yards through the air as the 23-year-old became the first quarterback to compile such a streak since the Indianapolis Colts’ Andrew Luck in 2014.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the victory and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the Denver Broncos.

Catch Mitch every Wednesday on In The Zone on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018.

