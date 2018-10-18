Salina, KS

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10-17

Pat StrathmanOctober 18, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the New England Patriots, 43-40, on Sunday night for their first loss of the season despite a thrilling second-half rally.

The Patriots emerged ahead in the contest’s final seconds to conclude a wild second half of play that saw the lead change hands multiple times.

Trailing by 15 points as the second half began, the Chiefs put together a furious comeback to take the lead with just over eight minutes remaining in the game as quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a one-yard score.

Mahomes completed 23-of-36 passes for 352 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in the contest, becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for at least 300 yards in five-straight games.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the loss and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Catch Mitch every Wednesday on In The Zone on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

