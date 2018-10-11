Salina, KS

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10-10

Pat StrathmanOctober 11, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 30-14, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to remain undefeated on the season.

The Chiefs raced out to a 23-point lead in the first half and never looked back as the defense forced five turnovers, holding Jacksonville (3-2) off the scoreboard until late in the third quarter.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 22-of-38 passes for 313 yards, two interceptions and a rushing touchdown in the contest, scrambling for a 4-yard score on Kansas City’s first offensive possession.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the win and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the New England Patriots.

Catch Mitch every Wednesday on In The Zone on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

