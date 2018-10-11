AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10-10

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 30-14, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to remain undefeated on the season.

The Chiefs raced out to a 23-point lead in the first half and never looked back as the defense forced five turnovers, holding Jacksonville (3-2) off the scoreboard until late in the third quarter.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 22-of-38 passes for 313 yards, two interceptions and a rushing touchdown in the contest, scrambling for a 4-yard score on Kansas City’s first offensive possession.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus broke down the win and previewed Kansas City’s upcoming showdown with the New England Patriots.

