Now the real fun begins.

Kansas City had a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs last weekend. The Chiefs watched the Houston Texas beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime.

The Texans are now in the crosshairs of the Chiefs. Kickoff Sunday is at 2:05.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone” to preview the AFC Divisional Round showdown vs the Houston Texans.

You can catch Mitch every Thursday at 5:40 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.