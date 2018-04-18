AUDIO: Snyder Spring Football Press Conference

The Purple and White Spring game is set for this Saturday, April 21st at 1:10 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Bill Snyder says the game will take place in rain or snow.

The format for the game is still to be determined by the coaching staff, but will go on like normal. It also could be number ones against number ones.

Head coach Bill Snyder spoke at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. He discussed the quarterback spot, who has caught his eye this past week, the defensive backfield plus the new rules this next year.