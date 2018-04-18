Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 31 °

AUDIO: Snyder Spring Football Press Conference

Pat StrathmanApril 18, 2018

The Purple and White Spring game is set for this Saturday, April 21st at 1:10 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Bill Snyder says the game will take place in rain or snow.

The format for the game is still to be determined by the coaching staff, but will go on like normal. It also could be number ones against number ones.

Head coach Bill Snyder spoke at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. He discussed the quarterback spot, who has caught his eye this past week, the defensive backfield plus the new rules this next year.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Former Mustang, Wildcat Shaelyn Martin Return...

April 13, 2018 12:44 pm

Weber Announces the Signing of NJCAA All-Amer...

April 11, 2018 3:54 pm

AUDIO: KSU’s Snyder Talks Spring Football

 7:38 am

Brown to Test NBA Draft Process

April 4, 2018 6:03 am

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Final Legislative Forum Saturday

The third of three planned legislative issues public forums is scheduled for later this week in Sali...

April 18, 2018 Comments

Visitor Restriction Lifted at Abile...

Kansas News

April 18, 2018

USD 305 to Recognize Retiring Facul...

Kansas News

April 18, 2018

Kansas Wildfire Disaster

Kansas News

April 18, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Final Legislative Forum S...
April 18, 2018Comments
Visitor Restriction Lifte...
April 18, 2018Comments
USD 305 to Recognize Reti...
April 18, 2018Comments
Kansas Wildfire Disaster
April 18, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH