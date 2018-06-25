Salina, KS

AUDIO: Self Entertains Crowd at Hawks & Highways Event

Pat StrathmanJune 25, 2018

Fresh off a coaching stint of the United States’ FIBA Under-18 team, Kansas coach Bill Self returned to the Sunflower State.

Coach Self, interim athletics director Sean Lester and chancellor Douglas A. Girod all spoke in front of a crowd of 150 people for the Hawks & Highways event at 638 in Salina Monday evening. The University of Kansas Alumni Association and Kansas Athletics are coordinating Hawks & Highways, a multiyear effort to host KU events in communities throughout Kansas.

Salina, McPherson, Hutchinson, Garden City, Pittsburg, Leavenworth, Hays and Manhattan were the cities for 2018.

Coach Self and interim AD Sean Lester met with KSAL’s Pat Strathman before the start of the event. Self talked about his recent coaching gig, expectations for 2018-19 and much more. Lester shared the vision for KU athletics while he’s in his position.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

