AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Conference 9/30

On a hot and humid day in Texas, TCU outscored Kansas, 51-14, behind seven touchdowns, each by a different Horned Frog except for Max Duggan’s two. TCU compiled 625 yards of total offense at Amon G. Carter Stadium, 306 through the air and 319 on the ground.

Kansas head coach Les Miles spoke to reporters Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference.

The Jayhawks (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) will play host to No. 4 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Pregame coverage is at 9:30 on Real Country 101.7.

Last season, KU suffered a 55-40 loss at Oklahoma on the day before Miles was announced as the team’s head coach.