Salina, KS

Now: 90 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 76 °

AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Conference 9/30

Pat StrathmanSeptember 30, 2019

On a hot and humid day in Texas, TCU outscored Kansas, 51-14, behind seven touchdowns, each by a different Horned Frog except for Max Duggan’s two. TCU compiled 625 yards of total offense at Amon G. Carter Stadium, 306 through the air and 319 on the ground.

Kansas head coach Les Miles spoke to reporters Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference.

The Jayhawks (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) will play host to No. 4 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Pregame coverage is at 9:30 on Real Country 101.7.

Last season, KU suffered a 55-40 loss at Oklahoma on the day before Miles was announced as the team’s head coach.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

TCU outscores Kansas, 51-14

September 28, 2019 6:47 pm

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/25

September 26, 2019 8:34 am

KU Responds to Notice of Allegations from the...

September 23, 2019 9:18 pm

Andrew Parchment named Big 12 Newcomer of the...

 1:22 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Broncos’ Chubb out for season...

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, the fifth overall pick in last year's NFL ...

September 30, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Confe...

Sports News

September 30, 2019

Saline County Sheriff truck

Shoplifting, Meth Arrest

Kansas News

September 30, 2019

Man Broke Protection Order

Kansas News

September 30, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County Sheriff truck
Shoplifting, Meth Arrest
September 30, 2019Comments
Man Broke Protection Orde...
September 30, 2019Comments
Sheriff: Not a Child Abdu...
September 30, 2019Comments
School District to Sue E-...
September 30, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH