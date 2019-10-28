Salina, KS

AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Conference 10/28

Pat StrathmanOctober 28, 2019

Junior kicker Liam Jones nailed a 32-yard field goal as time expired to earn the Kansas football team its first Big 12 Conference win in the Les Miles era, 37-34, Saturday night inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Jones had two attempts to win the game with his first try from 40 yards being blocked. On the return, Texas Tech (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) fumbled the ball on the 22-yard line where Kansas’ (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) Logan Klusman dove on the ball. That gave Jones and the Jayhawks new life with two seconds remaining in the game, and this time, he sailed it straight through the uprights.

Kansas overcame a 13-point third quarter deficit behind consecutive passing touchdowns from senior quarterback Carter Stanley, one to junior wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr., for a 65-yard touchdown, and another to Andrew Parchment for a 70-yard score. Stanley threw three touchdowns on the night, marking his seventh career game with three or more touchdown passes.

Up next for Kansas: the Kansas State Wildcats. Kickoff this Saturday is at 2:30 pm with pregame at 1 on Real Country 101.7.

