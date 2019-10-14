Salina, KS

AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Conference 10/14

Pat StrathmanOctober 14, 2019

Kansas football coach Les Miles held his weekly press conference on Monday as the Jayhawks prepare to take on the Texas Longhorns on the road this weekend.

KU is coming off of a bye week, which was essentially important at this juncture of the season with Brent Dearmon taking over as the program’s offensive coordinator. Miles spoke on Monday about the transition for Dearmon and what to expect for the offense going forward.

The Jayhawks take on the Longhorns this Saturday at 6 pm with pregame at 4:30 on Real Country 101.7.

